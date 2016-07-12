Chairperson of Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), Rubben Mohlaloga says that Icasa’s decision is binding, and believes that should the SABC take the ruling to court, that the court would be on their side.
Icasa vs SABC plot thickens
