Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane vehemently refutes the allegations that there was corruption with regards to the awarding of the tender for Lesotho Highlands Project. She speaks of this being as a result of wanting to push transformation within the engineering sector.
Don’t shoot the messenger!
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM