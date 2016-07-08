What South Africa can learn from India…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is for the first time as Prime Minister on an official visit to South Africa as part of a five-day tour of Africa. Head of Foreign Affairs department and Overseas friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP- India’s ruling party), Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale spoke to John Robbie about the significance of this visit.
