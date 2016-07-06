Are we poorer than ever?

6 July 2016 1:21 PM

Stephen Grootes reflected on an article by Neal Gabler, a middle-class professor at the State University of New York, Stony Brook ‘Secret Shame of Middle-Class Americans’ about how he and his wife are pretty much broke. Stephen wonders if people are starting to feel poorer (than our parents). Did we really ‘make it’ like we thought we would after 1994? Are we realising that the economy might not be working as we would have expected and that in fact life might be getting worse?