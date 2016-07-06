Stephen comments on Mbalula’s briefing on transformation in sport and the ban on the four major sporting codes. Stephen talks about rugby and how some black people feel that they can’t support rugby due to the image rugby has symbolised over the apartheid years. He reckons rugby has not handled the transformation issue well over the years and that hasn’t helped the perception.
Rugby needs to do more
