John Robbie mentioned a heartbreaking story about former soccer player, Junaid Hartley, who is struggling with a drug addiction problem. We received many calls from people who know Junaid personally, including a heart-wrenching call from his father, Omar Hartley.
Help for Junaid Hartley:
6 January 2017
