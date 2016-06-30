Pandelis Gregoriou, Head of Legal Services, SA Human Rights Commission, spoke about the recent reports on racism that have taken place. He also spoke about the use of the Equality courts, what the state is thereof and whether are they the most efficient way of dealing with these racism issues and why they are underutilised.
Why are Equality Courts so underutilised?
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM