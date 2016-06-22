Nestle pledges internships, job training for 300,000 African youths.

22 June 2016 12:55 PM

Swiss company Nestle will offer on-the-job training for 300,000 African youths to offset high unemployment that poses “severe economic and social challenges” for the continent, the company announced Tuesday. Every Russian and Kenyan hoping to compete at the Rio Olympics will have to pass a series of extra doping checks. The International Olympic Committee stopped short of implementing an all-out ban on Russia on Tuesday but did impose stringent regulations that both Russian and Kenyan athletes will have to pass if they are to take part in Rio. Former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) vice-president, Jean-Pierre Bemba has been handed an 18-year jail term for atrocities committed by his troops which include murder, rape and pillaging in neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR) between 2002 and 2003.