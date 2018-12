Good Bye Nico

10 June 2016 10:10 AM

Nico Bezuidenhout, CEO of SAA’s low-cost carrier MangoBack to Basics… has quit Mango joining London-listed airline Fastjet which has a focus on low-cost airfares in Africa. Was he pushed by the turbulence in SAA and will he be able to replicate his success at Mango at Fastjet? Nico shares his hopes with John.