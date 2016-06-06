The United States government has warned about terror attacks by Islamic militants on Americans in South Africa, but said it would keep its embassy and consulates open. Anton Du Plessis, Executive Director and Counter-Terrorism Expert at the Institute of Security Studies talks about South Africa’s vulnerability to terrorism.
Another Alert Issued to US Citizens in SA
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM