South Africa's economy has contracted by 1.2 percent putting it on track for its first recession in seven years. The Gauteng Provincial Government is hosting a two-day Economic Indaba against this backdrop. Will anything concrete come out of the Indaba? MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Lebogang Maile chats to John Robbie.
MEC Maile on economic development
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM