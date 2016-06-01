The Supreme Court of Appeals has ruled in favour of etv and declared the Department of Communications' digital migration policy, which opted for unencrypted digital migration, as unlawful and invalid. This issue of the technology to be used on the set-top box has been the reason why the implementation of digital migration has delayed. Why is the set-top box such a divisive issue? Sekoetlane Phamodi, National Coordinator of the SOS Coalition explains.
Encryption Plans Under Analysis
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM