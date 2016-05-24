The National Prosecuting Authority will seek leave to appeal the High Court ruling that a decision to drop corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma was irrational and should be reviewed. Phephelaphi Dube, Constitutional Law expert and Director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights explains the separation of power doctrine and who has the power to review the prosecution decisions - the NPA or the courts?
Back to the Courts
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
