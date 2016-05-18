Democracy or Demise?

The Economic Freedom Fighters MPs were violently ejected from the National Assembly after refusing to be addressed by the President. National Chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Advocate Dali Mpofu speaks about where this fight is heading and Political Analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo talk about whether we should view the EFF’s behaviour as democracy in action or just a spectacle?
