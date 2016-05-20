Vandalism and cable theft are the biggest culprits affecting traffic lights, costing the Johannesburg Road Agency a total of R880 000 a month. The City of Joburg has set up a new Infrastructure Unit to protect traffic signals and road infrastructure from vandalism and cable theft. Dr Sean Phillips, Managing Director of the JRA elaborates on the plans.
JRA launches Infrastructure Protection Unit
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
