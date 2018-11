Taxi Drivers Oppose Uber Licences

17 May 2016 1:24 PM

Scores of metered taxi drivers have expressed their anger at Uber drivers, claiming they don't adhere to transport laws and regulations. The Regional Meter Taxi council say they have been side-lined by the Gauteng Department of Transport in the matter of issuing Uber drivers operating licences. Fred Skhosana, Chairman, Joburg Regional Meter Taxi and Alon Lits, General Manager for Uber's sub-Saharan African division chat about their different perspectives.