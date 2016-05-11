Nigeria's government has rejected comments by the UK prime minister that it is "fantastically corrupt," calling the remarks "embarrassing" and not reflective of modern Nigeria.
Nigerian government mortified at David Cameron calling them the most corrupt country on the planet
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM