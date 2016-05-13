Unrest at VUT

13 May 2016 10:18 AM

The Vaal University of Technology suspended academic activities and ordered students to vacate residences following a communication breakdown between students and management. How big a problem is security at the University? Will both sides find common ground? Nikiwe Bikitsha standing in for John Robbie speaks to Vaal University of Technology's Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Segopane Seroka and Vaal University of Technology’s suspended SRC head, Troy Mathebula, about the violence and possible way forward.