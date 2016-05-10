Kenya urged by UN not to close its two largest refugees camps

10 May 2016 10:44 AM

The United Nations refugee agency is calling on Kenya to reconsider its plans to close the country's two main refugee camps, saying the move would have "devastating consequences" for hundreds of thousands of people. UNHCR said in a statement Monday that it viewed the plans by Kenya's government with "profound concern." It urged the government to "avoid taking any action that might be at odds with its international obligations" and said the safety of hundreds of thousands of refugees hinges on Kenya's generosity. Kenya announced Friday that it would close the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps.