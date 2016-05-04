Kenyan police said on Tuesday they are interrogating a suspect who was arrested last week for planning various terror attacks in East Africa. Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett said Mohamed Abdi Ali, a medical intern in Wote Hospital in Makueni County of eastern Kenya has links with the Islamic State (IS) group, Xinhua reported. Ransoms of up to $400,000 (£273,000) have been paid to gangs which hijacked ships in the Gulf of Guinea in 2015, a maritime report says.
Kenya foils biological attack from IS-linked group
