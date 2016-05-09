ISIS’s Egyptian branch claimed on Sunday a shooting that killed eight policemen south of Cairo, in a statement circulated on social media.In an Arabic-language statement, ISIS said the south Cairo suburb of Helwan attack was part of its Abi Ali Al-Anbari campaign, which has seen the group carry out a series of bombings and other attacks in Iraq.
Eight police killed in worrying escalation of terrorism in Egypt
