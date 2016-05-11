Ian is on the radio to explain why there was an uproar on social media over comments made by comedian Simmi Areff who said on air that to touch a lion cub is worth the amount paid. Ian Michler, Consultant, Researcher and Conservationist was involved with the canned hunting documentary Blood Lions and speaks to John about why they are vehemently against Lion Parks.
Lion Park causes Furore
