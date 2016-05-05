Egypt plans new capital to ease congestion in Cairo

5 May 2016 1:24 PM

The Egyptian government has announced plans to build a new capital to the east of the present one, Cairo. Housing Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the project would cost $45bn (£30bn) and take five to seven years to complete. He said the aim was to ease congestion and overpopulation in Cairo over the next 40 years. The announcement was made at an investment conference that aims to revive the Egyptian economy. Centre for Human Rights condemns human rights violations in The Gambia.