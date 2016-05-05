Smooth sailing for Donald Trump both Ted Cruz and John Kasich have dropped out

5 May 2016 1:19 PM

John Kasich has finally admitted what's been obvious for months — he can't win the Republican nomination.On Wednesday, NBC's Andrea Mitchell reported that the Ohio governor would suspend his campaign.Coming on the heels of Ted Cruz's withdrawal from the race Tuesday night, Kasich's decision leaves Donald Trump as the only candidate remaining in the race, and the unquestioned presumptive nominee of the Republican Party.