Smooth sailing for Donald Trump both Ted Cruz and John Kasich have dropped out

John Kasich has finally admitted what's been obvious for months — he can't win the Republican nomination.On Wednesday, NBC's Andrea Mitchell reported that the Ohio governor would suspend his campaign.Coming on the heels of Ted Cruz's withdrawal from the race Tuesday night, Kasich's decision leaves Donald Trump as the only candidate remaining in the race, and the unquestioned presumptive nominee of the Republican Party.

EWN Headlines
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe

The seven-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at his school last week, allegedly by an older boy.
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police

Reuters images showed about a dozen cars on fire in roads around the capital’s famous Champs-Elysees avenue.
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.
