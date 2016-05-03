Train derails in Washington, D.C

A CSX freight train derailed near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station Sunday morning, leaving several cars overturned and a hazardous leak coming from at least one car, according to city officials. No injuries have been reported. It’s unclear what caused the derailment. According to CSX, 14 cars derailed from a train bound for Hamlet, North Carolina, from Cumberland, Maryland. An 11-year-old Alabama boy says he opened fire with a gun and wounded a man suspected of breaking into his home. Chris Gaither tells WVTM-TV he was home alone in Talladega on Wednesday when he heard a noise and realized someone else was inside.
