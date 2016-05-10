Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services says ‘We are still on track’

South Africa has recognised that Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) are key drivers of socio-economic development, yet the provision of broadband infrastructure remains a challenge and government has not finalised the ICT policy. Ahead of his Budget Vote, the Minister is on the radio to chat about plans to boost the ICT sector and to provide clarity on the direction of ICT and plans for postal services.
