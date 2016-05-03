BRICS Report: China

3 May 2016 9:52 AM

A man has reported the loss of HK$2 million (S$346,000) worth of foreign currency and valuables on board a Hong Kong-bound plane, in what is believed to be the biggest in-flight theft in the city. The passenger, a 39-year-old expatriate travelling on an Emirates flight from Dubai yesterday, realised his loss only after he had stepped off the plane at Hong Kong International Airport, the South China Morning Post reported. The money and valuables were in the man's bag, which was stowed in an overhead cabin during the flight, the Post said. A strict new law governing foreign nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in China may have some groups packing up and heading home if they can't meet the law's requirements or fall afoul of police who will have increased powers to monitor and control them. The controversial measure was passed into law on Thursday and will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017, affecting thousands of foreign NGOs. The new law requires all foreign NGOs to have an official Chinese sponsor or host organization. The groups may not raise funds in China and may not conduct or fund political activities. If police suspect illegal activity, they can shut down NGO events, inspect their offices and finances and question staff at any time. Men in Chinese mainland outnumbered women by 33.66 million in a country of more than 1.37 billion by the end of 2015. This imbalance has led to great concern over the difficulty of finding a partner for the left-over men, chinanews.com reported. According to figures released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday, the number of men in the Chinese mainland stands at 704,14 million while the number of their counterparts is 670,48 million by the end of 2015.