Road Carnage

3 May 2016 10:25 AM

The Department of Transport says that there were 237 road fatalities on South African roads over the past long weekend. Does South Africa need to diversity its transport and road system to help reduce road accidents and fatalities? Where does South Africa compare with other developing nations in terms of road and transport infrastructure? Mathetha Mokonyama, Transport Systems and Operations Manager at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research shares their findings with listeners.