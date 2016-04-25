President Obama's Big Warning

25 April 2016 11:57 AM

Barack Obama tonight warned Britain would be at the 'back of the queue' for a trade deal with America if it quits the EU. In an extraordinary intervention standing alongside David Cameron at the Foreign Office, the US President warned there was no prospect of a deal 'any time soon'. Mr Obama defended his right to comment on Britain's June 23 poll despite claims from Leave campaigners that he was being 'hypocritical' and had 'double standards'. The President insisted his remarks, which have been long planned by Mr Cameron's In campaign, were not a 'threat' to Britain. But the speech enraged campaigners who support Brexit, with Tory MPs immediately warning that drumming up support from foreign presidents was 'not a good look' for Mr Cameron.