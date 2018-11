Prince has died at just 57

22 April 2016 2:58 PM

Prince was treated for an overdose just six days before he was found dead in his Minnesota estate on Thursday, a report has claimed. News of the alleged overdose came as photos emerged of Prince walking out of a Walgreens pharmacy just 15 hours before he was pronounced dead. Prince's private plane made an emergency landing in Moline, Illinois, on Friday after he performed in Atlanta so he could be rushed to hospital. The sources said that doctors advised Prince to stay at the hospital for 24 hours, but when he wasn't given a private room, he and his representatives decided to leave.