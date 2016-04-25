Wisconsin duck gets new feet, thanks to 3-D printer

25 April 2016 11:54 AM

The 3-D-printed future is here, and it's probably going to alter all aspects of our lives including in dentistry, shopping, dining and driving. For one lucky duck in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the technology has already been a lifesaver. The bird was taken in and named Phillip by Vicki Rabe-Harrison, who had noticed his webbed feet were curled, dried and frozen after a cold winter. Rabe-Harrison told WBAY that she tried to contact a local middle school technology teacher, Jason Jischke, in hopes that his 3-D printer could fashion some new flippers for the duck.