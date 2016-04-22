President Obama's EU plea

22 April 2016 3:01 PM

President Barack Obama has made an emotional plea to British voters as a friend and ally to stick together” with the rest of the European Union as he arrived in the UK to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday. With the result of June’s referendum looking too close to call, Obama eschewed careful diplomatic language to make a direct appeal to voters to back remain. As citizens of the United Kingdom take stock of their relationship with the EU, you should be proud that the EU has helped spread British values and practices , democracy, the rule of law, open markets across the continent and to its periphery,” he wrote in an article in the Daily Telegraph.