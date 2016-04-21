Tim Noakes on Banting scientific criticism

21 April 2016 10:46 AM

Speaking to Stephen Grootes (standing in for John Robbie) this morning, Professor Tim Noakes responds to Stellenbosch Researcher, Carl Albrecht, who says Noakes’ Banting diet is wrong. Albrecht said that he and his colleagues have looked into oils like Canola oil and found nothing toxic about them. He claims Noakes is scare-mongering. Professor Noakes stands by his claim that Albrecht may have conflict of interest that he did not disclose.