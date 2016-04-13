The UK's exit from the European Union could cause "severe regional and global damage", the International Monetary Fund has warned in its latest outlook. A so-called "Brexit" would disrupt established trading relationships and cause "major challenges" for both the UK and the rest of Europe, it said.
IMF: EU exit could cause severe damage
