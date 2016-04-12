Barack Obama has said the biggest mistake of his presidency was the lack of planning for the aftermath of Muammar Gaddafi’s ouster in Libya that left the country spiralling into chaos and coming under threat from violent extremists
Barack Obama says Libya was 'worst mistake' of his presidency
