The U.S. has expressed “serious concern” against Sudan’s plan to conduct a referendum on the political future of Darfur. This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Mark Toner, deputy spokesman of the Department of State on Saturday.
America expresses concern on Sudan government’s plan to hold referendum in Dafur
