Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council Demands more Levies

19 April 2016 10:42 AM

The biggest bargaining council in the private sector, the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council, will shut its doors if companies and unions do not agree to an 18% levy increase. Thulani Mthiyana, General Secretary of Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Councils and Gerhard Papenfus, CEO of National Employers’ Association of South Africa on the radio to chat about how things got to this crisis level.