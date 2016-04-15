The Truth & Reconciliation Commission: 20 Years Later

15 April 2016 11:36 AM

Today marks 20 years of the start of the TRC hearings, an important milestone in our history. With talks of a post-TRC unit, and the prosecution of the Nokuthula Simelane’s killers and the possibility Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus will be out on parole. Former Investigative Unit Head of the TRC Commission Advocate, Dumisa Ntsebeza speaks to John about the significance of this milestone, how effective the TRC was and what more work needs to be done.