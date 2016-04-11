Danny Willett shot a superb five-under-par 67 to take advantage of Jordan Spieth's capitulation and win the Masters after a thrilling final round. The Englishman claimed his maiden major by three shots to become the first Briton to win the Masters for 20 years.
Masters 2016: Danny Willett pips Jordan Spieth to Green Jacket at Augusta
