Kenya's William Ruto due to hear war crimes case ruling

5 April 2016 12:09 PM

Kenyan Vice-President William Ruto is due to find out whether a crimes against humanity case against him will be thrown out by judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Mr Ruto denies murder, deportation and persecution charges during violence that followed the 2007 elections in which about 1,200 people were killed. His lawyers want the case to be terminated due to a lack of evidence.