Another Impeachment Motion Lost

6 April 2016 9:56 AM

The DA lost its motion to impeach the President, to what commentators have described as a sad day for South Africa. Is it unprecedented that a political party closes ranks around President Zuma who has violated his oath of office, highest crime in the land? Dr. Sydney Mufamadi, Director of the School of Leadership at the University of Johannesburg and ANC Stalwart shares his sentiments.