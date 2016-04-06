The DA lost its motion to impeach the President, to what commentators have described as a sad day for South Africa. Is it unprecedented that a political party closes ranks around President Zuma who has violated his oath of office, highest crime in the land? Dr. Sydney Mufamadi, Director of the School of Leadership at the University of Johannesburg and ANC Stalwart shares his sentiments.
Another Impeachment Motion Lost
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM