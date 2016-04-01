Yesterday’s judgment on the Nkandla case has been described as a “seminal moment” for South Africa's democracy. We speak to Justice Zak Yacoob, who was part of the drafting process of the constitution, serving as a member of the panel of independent experts of the Constitutional Assembly about the importance of safeguarding our constitution and democracy, and ask Mavuso Msimang, ANC Veteran and Director of the Tambo Foundation, if there room to move for the President or is an impeachment inevitable.
Nkandla Judgment
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM