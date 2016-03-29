A new Compensation Fund Commissioner has been appointed following criticism by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts that the Labour Department was overlooking financial mismanagement at the entity. Vuyo Mafata, newly appointed Commissioner of the Department of Labour’s Compensation Fund talks about how he will turn things around at an entity in a state of disarray and collapse.
Compensation Fund gets a Shake-up
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM