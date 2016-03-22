In less than 24 hours, five countries on the continent will be voting in crucial elections ranging from presidential to parliamentary and a referendum on presidential term limits. Ahead of the polls, the opposition parties in some of these countries have either called for a cancellation of the polls or boycotted it altogether on grounds of ‘fraud.’
Africa's 'Super Sunday': Elections in five countries
