BRICS- Russia

22 March 2016 11:33 AM

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal from Syria of Russia’s main military forces, he suggested their assigned mission had already been completed. At the same time, Russian military bases will remain in Syria, keeping open the option of a return of Russian forces. This led to conflicting views of the current situation. Investigators working to extract data from flight recorders from a fly Dubai jet that crashed in Russia say they are "significantly damaged." Flight FZ981 from the United Arab Emirates was making its second attempt to land in Rostov-on-Don early Saturday when it crashed about 250 meters (800 feet) from a runway, killing all 62 people on board. Despite the general public impression of Russia as being relatively opposed to renewable energy and electric vehicles, the city of Moscow will actually, reportedly, be getting a fleet of electric buses. Though, some questions remain, based on the coverage of the situation.