When President Obama arrives in Cuba on Sunday, he will be the first sitting president in nearly 90 years to set foot on the island nation. The last sitting president to visit the country was Calvin Coolidge, who arrived on a battleship in 1928. It’s a stark contrast to President Obama, who will land in Cuba on Air Force One.
President Obama’s Trip to Cuba: What You Need to Know
