Reserve Bank increases repo rate, what does this mean for economy?

18 March 2016 9:58 AM

Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7% This is the second time monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank has raised its benchmark interest rate in a split decision amid a political crisis that is hurting the rand. And rating agency Moody’s is currently on a visit to South Africa to determine if the country should be downgraded. John speaks to Professor Adrian Saville, Professor of Economics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), about why credit ratings matter, what junk status matters, and what the banks decision means for the review for a downgrade.