Human Rights Day should be about Action and Remembrance

21 March 2016 11:46 AM

A 2001 Durban conference which adopted the historic Durban Declaration and Programme of Action mandates South Africa to produce a National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance. The Justice Ministry recently launched national consultative dialogues about the National Action Plan. Advocate Michael Masutha, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services discusses the plan with John.