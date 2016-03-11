British broadcaster Sky News says it has obtained tens of thousands of documents containing the names, addresses, phone numbers and family contacts of jihadis who joined the Islamic State group.
Sky News obtains names of 22,000 Islamic State members from disgruntled jihadi
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM