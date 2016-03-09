Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has welcomed Ghana's decision to introduce a visa-on-arrival policy for citizens of AU member states. President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana announced the decision in his State of the Nations address to the Ghanaian Parliament on Feb, 25.
AU welcomes Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy for AU member citizens
